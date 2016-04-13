CodeBaseSections
XMA_BBx5_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3076
(13)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx5_cloud.mq5 (13.52 KB) view
xma_bbx5_cloud_htf.mq5 (13.1 KB) view
The XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XMA_BBx5_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx5_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14842

MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal

Signal based on the indicator developed by the Brazilian analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi).

MACD with Histogram MACD with Histogram

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence with Histogram. Based on MACD.mq5.

XMA_BBx5_HTF XMA_BBx5_HTF

The XMA_BBx5 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XMA_BBx3_HTF XMA_BBx3_HTF

The XMA_BBx3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.