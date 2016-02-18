Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD with Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 23383
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator modifies the original MACD.mq5 from MetaTrader 5 Indicators/Examples folder.
It presents MACD Main and Signal in Lines Style, and includes the MACD Histogram in visualization.
Periods of EMA Fast, EMA Slow and Signal are freely customizable, as well as applied price.
Input parameters:
input int InpFastEMA=12; // Fast EMA period input int InpSlowEMA=26; // Slow EMA period input int InpSignalSMA=9; // Signal SMA period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
XMA_BBx5_Cloud
Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.XMA_BBx5
Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, with the display of the last values as price labels.
MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal
Signal based on the indicator developed by the Brazilian analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi).XMA_BBx5_Cloud_HTF
The XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.