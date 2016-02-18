CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MACD with Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
This indicator modifies the original MACD.mq5 from MetaTrader 5 Indicators/Examples folder.

It presents MACD Main and Signal in Lines Style, and includes the MACD Histogram in visualization.

Periods of EMA Fast, EMA Slow and Signal are freely customizable, as well as applied price.

Input parameters:

input int                InpFastEMA=12;               // Fast EMA period
input int                InpSlowEMA=26;               // Slow EMA period
input int                InpSignalSMA=9;              // Signal SMA period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price

XMA_BBx5_Cloud XMA_BBx5_Cloud

Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

XMA_BBx5 XMA_BBx5

Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, with the display of the last values as price labels.

MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal

Signal based on the indicator developed by the Brazilian analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi).

XMA_BBx5_Cloud_HTF XMA_BBx5_Cloud_HTF

The XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.