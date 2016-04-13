Watch how to download trading robots for free
XMA_BBx5_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
The XMA_BBx5 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XMA_BBx5.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XMA_BBx5_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14844
