Exp_AsimmetricStochNR - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5852
(26)
Trading system using the AsimmetricStochNR indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is crossing of stochastic and its signal line.

Place AsimmetricStochNR.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1279

