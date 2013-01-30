CodeBaseSections
ant-GUBreakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andriy Voitenko
13421
(31)
A popular indicator in the Internet, the author is unknown.

The ant-GUBreakout indicator draws a color marking on the chart highlighting the set time interval and setting high and low price lines for this time interval.

A distinctive feature of this indicator realization is use of the indicator buffers instead of chart objects to display time box.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1493

