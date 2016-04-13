Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Stochastic_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5912
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The classical Stochastic Oscillator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas, as well as a colored cloud between the signal line and the oscillator to indicate the oscillator intersections.
Fig.1. The Stochastic_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14933
The classical MFI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.WPR_Histogram
The classical WPR indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.
The classical RVI oscillator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas, as well as a colored cloud between the signal line and the oscillator to indicate the oscillator intersections.Multicurrency Expert
A multi-currency (10 currency pairs) Expert Advisor that does not use indicators.