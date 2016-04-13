CodeBaseSections
WPR_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4108
(15)
The classical WPR indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.

Fig.1. The WPR_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14931

DeMarker_Histogram DeMarker_Histogram

The classical DeMarker indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.

RSI_Histogram RSI_Histogram

The classical RSI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.

MFI_Histogram MFI_Histogram

The classical MFI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.

Stochastic_Histogram Stochastic_Histogram

The classical Stochastic Oscillator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas, as well as a colored cloud between the signal line and the oscillator to indicate the oscillator intersections.