RVI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The classical RVI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas, as well as a colored cloud between the signal line and the oscillator to indicate the oscillator intersections.

Fig.1. The RVI_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14934

Stochastic_Histogram Stochastic_Histogram

The classical Stochastic Oscillator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas, as well as a colored cloud between the signal line and the oscillator to indicate the oscillator intersections.

MFI_Histogram MFI_Histogram

The classical MFI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.

Multicurrency Expert Multicurrency Expert

A multi-currency (10 currency pairs) Expert Advisor that does not use indicators.

Exp_RSI_Histogram Exp_RSI_Histogram

A trading system based on the signals of the RSI_Histogram indicator.