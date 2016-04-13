Join our fan page
RVI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The classical RVI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas, as well as a colored cloud between the signal line and the oscillator to indicate the oscillator intersections.
Fig.1. The RVI_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14934
The classical Stochastic Oscillator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas, as well as a colored cloud between the signal line and the oscillator to indicate the oscillator intersections.MFI_Histogram
The classical MFI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.
A multi-currency (10 currency pairs) Expert Advisor that does not use indicators.Exp_RSI_Histogram
A trading system based on the signals of the RSI_Histogram indicator.