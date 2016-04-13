Watch how to download trading robots for free
DeMarker_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The classical DeMarker indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.
Fig.1. The DeMarker_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14924
RSI_Histogram
The classical RSI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.ColorXMACDCandle
The ColorXMACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
WPR_Histogram
The classical WPR indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.MFI_Histogram
The classical MFI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.