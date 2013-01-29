Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
super-signals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 40379
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Nick Bilak, beluck[AT]gmail.com
The semaphore arrow indicator of trend change. The indicator is based on the algorithm of price extremums for the period. For all the visibility and credibility of the total results of the indicator on history we should consider the fact that this indicator is redrawn with all consequences!
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.10.2007.
Fig.1 The super-signals indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1490
The trend indicator drawn on the basis of a Moving AverageTTF
The TTF classic indicator with T3 smoothed method and a signal line.
The indicator draws the lines of day start and its high and low price values.SlopeDirectionLine
The SlopeDirectionLine trend indicator with the ability to change the algorithms of averaging and triggering alerts, push notifications and sending e-mail messages.