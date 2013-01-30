CodeBaseSections
Paromon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
7746
(22)
The real author:

Danilla

The indicator draws the lines of day start and its high and low price values.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.10.2007.

Fig.1 The Paromon indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1491

