Paromon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Danilla
The indicator draws the lines of day start and its high and low price values.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.10.2007.
Fig.1 The Paromon indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1491
