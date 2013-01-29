Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7165
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Nick Bilak
The TTF classic indicator with T3 smoothed method and a signal line.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 18.10.2007.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The TTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1487
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the color cloudTranslator
The class for localization/multilingual support of text messages in user MQL5 programs
The trend indicator drawn on the basis of a Moving Averagesuper-signals
The semaphore arrow indicator of trend change