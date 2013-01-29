CodeBaseSections
TTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The real author:

Nick Bilak

The TTF classic indicator with T3 smoothed method and a signal line.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 18.10.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The TTF indicator

Fig.1 The TTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1487

