Slope Direction Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Slope Direction Line is the trend indicator drawn on the basis of Moving Average.
Trade decisions are taken according to the position of the indicator line in relation to price and its color change.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1488
