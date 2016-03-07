CodeBaseSections
Indicators

i-DivergenceBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Necron
Published by:
Realist
Views:
28689
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Necron

An excellent indicator which points at the reverse bars based on the Profitunity system by Bill Williams excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.

  • Green marker (bullish reversal bar) — buy signal.
  • Red marker (bearish reversal bar) — sell signal.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13084

