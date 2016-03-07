Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i-DivergenceBar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- Realist
- Views:
- 28689
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Necron
An excellent indicator which points at the reverse bars based on the Profitunity system by Bill Williams excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.
- Green marker (bullish reversal bar) — buy signal.
- Red marker (bearish reversal bar) — sell signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13084
Equivolume and range-bars in the strategy tester
The script inserts the FXT-file of any custom chart, synthesized from real tick flow, into the strategy tester folder.The logarithmic rate of return, or the increment of price logarithms
This indicator can be useful for arbitrageurs.
UpDown
The indicator displays the pairs with the current price most/least distant from the opening price.CM Orders Info
The indicator shows the identification (magic) number and the profit of the order.