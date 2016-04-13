CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Notches_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3406
(14)
notches.mq5 (9.01 KB) view
notches_htf.mq5 (10.9 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The Notches indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Notches.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Notches_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14871

