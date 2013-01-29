CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
12167
(21)
trend.mq5 (6.77 KB)
The real author:

Ramdass

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the color cloud. The color of the cloud corresponds to trend direction, and its width corresponds to trend force. The indicator is drawn on the basis of three technical indicators such as iBearsPower, iBullsPower and Bollinger Bands®.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.10.2007.

Fig.1 The Trend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1486

