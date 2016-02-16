Real author:

fxborg

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction. Like steps in tango! It allows you to enter the market early.

Display:

tango line (purple line) - the middle of the range, created after the reversal bar;

band - high and low range (red and pink line).

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.02.2016.

Figure 1. The TangoLine indicator