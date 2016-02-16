CodeBaseSections
TangoLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
6493
(17)
Real author:

fxborg

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction. Like steps in tango! It allows you to enter the market early.

Display:

  • tango line (purple line) - the middle of the range, created after the reversal bar;
  • band - high and low range (red and pink line).

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.02.2016.

Figure 1. The TangoLine indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14785

ReversalNavi ReversalNavi

The indicator shows the entry point that follows the reversal bar.

XEnvelopes3_HTF XEnvelopes3_HTF

The XEnvelopes3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TangoLine_HTF TangoLine_HTF

The TangoLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

TangoLineCloud TangoLineCloud

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction in the form of a cloud.