Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TangoLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6493
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
fxborg
The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction. Like steps in tango! It allows you to enter the market early.
Display:
- tango line (purple line) - the middle of the range, created after the reversal bar;
- band - high and low range (red and pink line).
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.02.2016.
Figure 1. The TangoLine indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14785
The indicator shows the entry point that follows the reversal bar.XEnvelopes3_HTF
The XEnvelopes3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The TangoLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.TangoLineCloud
The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction in the form of a cloud.