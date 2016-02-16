CodeBaseSections
TangoLineCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5529
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

fxborg

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction in the form of a cloud. Like steps in tango! It allows you to enter the market early. This version of the indicator uses the DRAW_FILLING buffers to highlight the internal part of the channel.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.02.2016.

Figure 1. The TangoLineCloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14787

TangoLine_HTF TangoLine_HTF

The TangoLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

TangoLine TangoLine

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction.

CSALChartPoints CSALChartPoints

Class for expanding the capabilities of MqlRates.

TangoLineCloud_HTF TangoLineCloud_HTF

The TangoLineCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.