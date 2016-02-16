Real author:

fxborg

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction in the form of a cloud. Like steps in tango! It allows you to enter the market early. This version of the indicator uses the DRAW_FILLING buffers to highlight the internal part of the channel.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.02.2016.

Figure 1. The TangoLineCloud indicator