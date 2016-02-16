CodeBaseSections
Indicators

TangoLine_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The TangoLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires TangoLine.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The TangoLine_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14786

TangoLine TangoLine

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction.

ReversalNavi ReversalNavi

The indicator shows the entry point that follows the reversal bar.

TangoLineCloud TangoLineCloud

The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction in the form of a cloud.

CSALChartPoints CSALChartPoints

Class for expanding the capabilities of MqlRates.