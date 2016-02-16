Watch how to download trading robots for free
TangoLine_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The TangoLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires TangoLine.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The TangoLine_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14786
TangoLine
The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction.ReversalNavi
The indicator shows the entry point that follows the reversal bar.
TangoLineCloud
The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction in the form of a cloud.CSALChartPoints
Class for expanding the capabilities of MqlRates.