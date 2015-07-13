Join our fan page
Tango Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 29811
This indicator is a sharp turn to the dynamic change of direction. Like tango steps! It makes earlier entry possible.
I wrote Reversal Navi and discovered that the buy line can also be used as a sell line. So I created this indicator. In future, to be combined with BSI. Have fun!
- tango line (pink line) — middle of the range, which was created after the reversal bar;
- band — high and low in the range.
The indicator is a histogram of the lowest/minimum spread only, given in a candle whilst the indicator has been running. Example scripts for placing buy or sell at the lowest spread are included.Reversal Navi
Reversal Navi indicator shows the entry point coming after the reversal bar.
Bounce Strength Indicator (BSI) shows the strength of bounce. It now works in trend and uses Tango Line calculations.Hull Moving Average
The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is an extremely fast and smooth Moving Average that almost eliminates lag altogether and manages to improve smoothing at the same time.