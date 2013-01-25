The real author:

Dserg

The indicator searches for 4 fractals located on one of the horizontal lines. Four most closely (horizontally) located fractals output as levels. The window of Nbars bars is used for calculation. The initial shift of the window is set by the input parameter of the Nfirst indicator. The minimum distance between the levels or fractals can be set.

Input parameters:

input int Nbars_= 150 ; input int Nfirst= 0 ; input double minDiff= 300.0 ; input int minBars= 5 ;

Calculation of the indicator can take up to half a minute with a number of bars more than 200 in the calculation window! But despite the slowness of the indicator, it is quite promising and successful at work.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.02.2010.

Links to the similar subjects https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/124080



Fig.1 The Dserg-PPZ indicator