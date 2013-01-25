CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DiNapoli Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12866
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

LenIFCHIK

The DiNapoli Stochastic indicator based on the traditional Lane stochastic provided by MetaTrader 5 software system. DiNapoli Stochastic demonstrates smoother indicators and therefore gives less false signals in comparison with the traditional oscillator. The indicator is written in accordance with the description given in the book by Joe Dinapoli "Trading With DiNapoli Levels".

This oscillator smoothing method leads to filtering of the most "noise" component of the price movement.
The DiNapoli Stochastic indicator can be used in the strategies oriented to a standard stochastic. However, the stronger smoothing can lead to loss of array of signals. It is recommended to apply any trend indicator for more efficient use of the indicator and its signals filtering.

Fig.1 The DiNapoli Stochastic indicator

Fig.1 The DiNapoli Stochastic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1467

FiboBands FiboBands

The set of dynamic support and resistance levels using the ATR indicator and Fibo levels.

EVWMA EVWMA

An elastic, volume weighed Moving Average

Dserg-PPZ Dserg-PPZ

The indicator draws possible support and resistance lines considering the fractals clusters

RoundPriceAlert RoundPriceAlert

The indicator that gives signals in round value of price