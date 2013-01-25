Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DiNapoli Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12866
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
LenIFCHIK
The DiNapoli Stochastic indicator based on the traditional Lane stochastic provided by MetaTrader 5 software system. DiNapoli Stochastic demonstrates smoother indicators and therefore gives less false signals in comparison with the traditional oscillator. The indicator is written in accordance with the description given in the book by Joe Dinapoli "Trading With DiNapoli Levels".
This oscillator smoothing method leads to filtering of the most "noise" component of the price movement.
The DiNapoli Stochastic indicator can be used in the strategies oriented to a standard stochastic. However, the stronger smoothing can lead to loss of array of signals. It is recommended to apply any trend indicator for more efficient use of the indicator and its signals filtering.
Fig.1 The DiNapoli Stochastic indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1467
The set of dynamic support and resistance levels using the ATR indicator and Fibo levels.EVWMA
An elastic, volume weighed Moving Average
The indicator draws possible support and resistance lines considering the fractals clustersRoundPriceAlert
The indicator that gives signals in round value of price