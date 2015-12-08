CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Simple Max-Min Channel with Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Just a Donchian channel with slope. If xslope = 0, it becomes the Donchian channel. It uses the moving average of Momentum.

Simple Max-Min Channel with Slope

