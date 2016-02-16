CodeBaseSections
Stream - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
stream.mq5 (6.49 KB) view
Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The indicator marks the bars, the size of which exceeds the value specified in the settings. The body of the bar, the opening price and the closing price of the bar are taken into account.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint Bars_Size=100; // Minimum bar body size for triggering

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.01.2016.

Figure 1. The Stream indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14710

