Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The indicator marks the bars, the size of which exceeds the value specified in the settings. The body of the bar, the opening price and the closing price of the bar are taken into account.

input uint Bars_Size= 100 ;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.01.2016.

Figure 1. The Stream indicator