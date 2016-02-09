CodeBaseSections
DEMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Double Exponential Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Figure 1. The DEMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14697

