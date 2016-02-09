Join our fan page
DEMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3809
The Double Exponential Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Figure 1. The DEMA_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14697
METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.