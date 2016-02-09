CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3964
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
ama_htf.mq5 (8.66 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Adaptive Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Figure 1. The AMA_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The AMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14665

AMA_3HTF AMA_3HTF

Three Adaptive Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

XDidi_Index_HTF XDidi_Index_HTF

The XDidi_Index with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CopyTicksInd CopyTicksInd

The indicator demonstrates the operation of obtaining the ticks using the "CopyTicks", and allows to compare the three modes of obtaining ticks.

DEMA_HTF DEMA_HTF

The Double Exponential Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.