CopyTicksInd - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The indicator stores the tick from the terminal to an array. The type of the received ticks can be specified in the parameters:

Input Parameters

Next, the tick array is displayed on the screen. During that the tick flag is displayed:

  • TICK_FLAG_BID — the tick changed the Bid price;
  • TICK_FLAG_ASK — the tick changed the Ask price;
  • TICK_FLAG_LAST — the tick changed the price of the latest trade;
  • TICK_FLAG_VOLUME — the tick changed the volume;
  • TICK_FLAG_BUY — the tick appeared as a result of a buy trade;
  • TICK_FLAG_SELL — the tick appeared as a result of a sell trade;

Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14667

