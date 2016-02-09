Watch how to download trading robots for free
CopyTicksInd - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
The indicator stores the tick from the terminal to an array. The type of the received ticks can be specified in the parameters:
Next, the tick array is displayed on the screen. During that the tick flag is displayed:
- TICK_FLAG_BID — the tick changed the Bid price;
- TICK_FLAG_ASK — the tick changed the Ask price;
- TICK_FLAG_LAST — the tick changed the price of the latest trade;
- TICK_FLAG_VOLUME — the tick changed the volume;
- TICK_FLAG_BUY — the tick appeared as a result of a buy trade;
- TICK_FLAG_SELL — the tick appeared as a result of a sell trade;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14667
AMA_HTF
The Adaptive Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.AMA_3HTF
Three Adaptive Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.