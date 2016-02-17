CodeBaseSections
Indicators

XMA_BBx5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx5.mq5 (14.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, with the display of the last values as price labels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XMA_BBx5 Indicator

Figure 1. The XMA_BBx5 Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14840

