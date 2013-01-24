CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

HawaiianTsunamiSurfer, a statistical look at determinant price explosions - expert for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10023
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It is a fact that:

  1. People react in a particular way to price explosions in a given market.
  2. Prices never go in a straight line, they move in trends.
  3. Sudden heavy movements often produce strong retracements.

HawaiianTsunamiSurfer.mq5 combines the premises above in order to identify the price level that is most likely to be retracted when an exceptional wave appears in USD based pairs. It works well on AUDUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD, and with a lower performance on USDCHF and GBPUSD. This EA relies on Momentum indicator. There are no inputs to be changed because they have already been calculated and optimized so that they are transparent to the user. Those optimized inputs are inside the EA's code:

// The following inputs are transparent to the user, they are optimized! 
// This EA is very sensible to inputs. Please, don't change them unless you are sure about what you do.

int stopLoss = 700; 
int takeProfit = 500; 
double tsunamiStrength = 0.24;
double size = 0.1;

The figure below illustrates a tsunami retracement on AUDUSD when Momentum indicator is lower than 99.76.

A tsunami on AUDUSD

This is the EA's performance on USDJPY from 2009 to 2012, both included.

USDJPY performance from 2009 to 2012

Recommendations:

Please, run your experiments on AUDUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD, observe the results obtained and draw your own conclusions.

This robot has been developed exclusively for learning purposes, please, use it at your own risk.

Limit Stop Order Script Limit Stop Order Script

The script for manual trade: when achieving the limit price the script sets stop order and logs out

Exp_MBKAsctrend3 Exp_MBKAsctrend3

The Expert Advisor drawn on the principle of the semaphore, signal MBKAsctrend3 indicator.

Normalized Volume Normalized Volume

The market volume indicator whose main purpose is to filter false signals which occur in the side movement of the market.

bts bts

Comparing the speed of a binary or a ternary search