VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3103
(16)
The VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorMETRO_DeMarker.mq5 and VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14520

VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_DeMarker oscillator.

VKW_Bands_Modify_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Squeeze_RA_V1 Squeeze_RA_V1

The indicator is based on the strategy described in the book "Mastering the Trade" by John Carter.

3D_OscilatorSign 3D_OscilatorSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the 3D_Oscilator indicator intersection algorithm.