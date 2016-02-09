Join our fan page
VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorMETRO_DeMarker.mq5 and VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14520
The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_DeMarker oscillator.VKW_Bands_Modify_HTF
The VKW_Bands_Modify with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The indicator is based on the strategy described in the book "Mastering the Trade" by John Carter.3D_OscilatorSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the 3D_Oscilator indicator intersection algorithm.