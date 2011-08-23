CodeBaseSections
3D_Oscilator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
11429
(21)
Real author:

Luis Damiani

This oscillator generates market entry and exit signals based on RSI and CCI indicators in the form of colored dots.

The signals of this indicator are not enough for opening positions. It would be better to add some trend indicator for filtration.

The version of this indicator was published in Code Base at mql4.com 2008.07.09.

3D_Oscilator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/437

