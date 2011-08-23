Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
3D_Oscilator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 11429
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Luis Damiani
This oscillator generates market entry and exit signals based on RSI and CCI indicators in the form of colored dots.
The signals of this indicator are not enough for opening positions. It would be better to add some trend indicator for filtration.
The version of this indicator was published in Code Base at mql4.com 2008.07.09.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/437
Universal digital filter
This indicator solves an issue of the use of digital filters in the client terminal.FractalChannel_v1
The indicator shows the channel based on fractals.