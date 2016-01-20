Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorMETRO_WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4340
Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the WPR technical indicator. The WPR indicator is represented by the purple color, the cloud color changes according to the trend direction. The blue color of the cloud is signal for buying, red is for selling.
Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_WPR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14494
Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the lines of the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.Exp_Digital_CCI_Woodies
Trading system using the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.
Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator.ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF
The ColorMETRO_WPR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.