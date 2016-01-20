CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3449
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colormetro_wpr.mq5 (8.7 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colormetro_wpr.mq5 (6.61 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorMETRO_WPR.ex5 . Place it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14495

ColorMETRO_WPR ColorMETRO_WPR

Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the WPR technical indicator.

Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the lines of the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.

ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF

The ColorMETRO_WPR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

METRO_WPR_Sign METRO_WPR_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator color change algorithm.