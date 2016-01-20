CodeBaseSections
Exp_Digital_CCI_Woodies - expert for MetaTrader 5

Trading system using the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Digital_CCI_Woodies.ex5 . Place it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H6:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Digital_CCI_Woodies_HTF Digital_CCI_Woodies_HTF

The Digital_CCI_Woodies with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Digital_CCI_Woodies Digital_CCI_Woodies

The CCI indicator using a digital filtering.

Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the lines of the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.

ColorMETRO_WPR ColorMETRO_WPR

Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the WPR technical indicator.