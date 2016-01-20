Real author:

Ramdass

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the lines of the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign indicator