Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4391
(18)
Real author:

Ramdass

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the lines of the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14493

Exp_Digital_CCI_Woodies Exp_Digital_CCI_Woodies

Trading system using the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.

Digital_CCI_Woodies_HTF Digital_CCI_Woodies_HTF

The Digital_CCI_Woodies with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorMETRO_WPR ColorMETRO_WPR

Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the WPR technical indicator.

Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator.