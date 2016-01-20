Join our fan page
Digital_CCI_Woodies_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Ramdass
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the lines of the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14493
Trading system using the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.Digital_CCI_Woodies_HTF
The Digital_CCI_Woodies with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the WPR technical indicator.Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator.