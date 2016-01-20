Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorMETRO_WPR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorMETRO_WPR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14496
Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator.ColorMETRO_WPR
Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the WPR technical indicator.
METRO_WPR_Sign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator color change algorithm.VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic
The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic oscillator.