Digital_CCI_Woodies_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3324
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
digital_cci_woodies.mq5 (10.7 KB) view
digital_cci_woodies_htf.mq5 (11.97 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The Digital_CCI_Woodies with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Digital_CCI_Woodies.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The Digital_CCI_Woodies_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14491

The CCI indicator using a digital filtering.

Trading system using the iCCI_NR indicator.

Trading system using the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the lines of the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.