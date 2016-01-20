Join our fan page
Real author:
Ramdass
The CCI indicator using a digital filtering.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.10.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14490
Trading system using the iCCI_NR indicator.iCCI_NRCandle
The iCCI_NR indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
The Digital_CCI_Woodies with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_Digital_CCI_Woodies
Trading system using the Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator.