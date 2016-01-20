CodeBaseSections
Digital_CCI_Woodies - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4456
(19)
digital_cci_woodies.mq5 (10.7 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Real author:

Ramdass

The CCI indicator using a digital filtering.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.10.2007.

Figure 1. The Digital_CCI_Woodies indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14490

