iCCI_NRCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3987
(17)
The iCCI_NR indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the iCCI_NR algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file iCCI_NR.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The iCCI_NRCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14472

iCCI_NR_HTF iCCI_NR_HTF

The iCCI_NR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

iCCI_NR iCCI_NR

The noiseless CCI indicator.

Exp_iCCI_NR Exp_iCCI_NR

Trading system using the iCCI_NR indicator.

Digital_CCI_Woodies Digital_CCI_Woodies

The CCI indicator using a digital filtering.