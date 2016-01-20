The iCCI_NR indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the iCCI_NR algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file iCCI_NR.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The iCCI_NRCandle indicator