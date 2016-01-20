Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iCCI_NRCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3987
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The iCCI_NR indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the iCCI_NR algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file iCCI_NR.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The iCCI_NRCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14472
iCCI_NR_HTF
The iCCI_NR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.iCCI_NR
The noiseless CCI indicator.
Exp_iCCI_NR
Trading system using the iCCI_NR indicator.Digital_CCI_Woodies
The CCI indicator using a digital filtering.