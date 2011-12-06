Join our fan page
METRO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
igorad
This oscillator displays its values considering RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicator. RSI indicator is displayed in orange, cloud color changes depending on a trend direction. Blue color is used for buy signal, while magenta color is used for sell signal.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 18.10.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/604
