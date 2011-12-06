CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

METRO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

igorad | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8910
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
metro.mq5 (9.4 KB) view
colormetro.mq5 (8.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

igorad

This oscillator displays its values considering RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicator. RSI indicator is displayed in orange, cloud color changes depending on a trend direction. Blue color is used for buy signal, while magenta color is used for sell signal.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 18.10.2007.

Metro

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/604

XDeMarker_BB XDeMarker_BB

DeMarker indicator with the possibility to select smoothing algorithms that is made in color with dynamically changing oversold and overbought levels.

LinearRegSlope_V1 LinearRegSlope_V1

Unnormalized oscillator based on the linear regression algorithm.

AFIRMA AFIRMA

МА combination is based on the digital filter and regressive Moving Average.

TSI-Oscillator TSI-Oscillator

The typical normalized oscillator varying within the range -100 to +100 and provided with a signal line.