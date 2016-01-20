CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ATR_3XMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3625
(18)
atr_3xma.mq5 (9.83 KB) view
atr_3xma_htf.mq5 (11.69 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ATR_3XMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ATR_3XMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ATR_3XMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14430

