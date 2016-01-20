CodeBaseSections
Loco_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3528
(16)
loco.mq5 (9.28 KB) view
loco_htf.mq5 (8.32 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Loco with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Loco.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The Loco_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14424

AtrRange_HTF AtrRange_HTF

The AtrRange with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Squize_MA_HTF Squize_MA_HTF

The Squize_MA with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_Loco Exp_Loco

The Exp_Loco Expert Advisor based on signals of the Loco indicator.

VKW_Bands_Modify VKW_Bands_Modify

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed.