The Exp_MACD-2 Expert Advisor based on signal entry taken from the MACD-2 indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakout of the zero level by the MACD histogram, there is change in histogram direction or there is a change in the cloud color (depending on the options specified in the TrendMode input parameter).

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file MACD-2.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H6:





Fig. 2. Chart of testing results