Indicators

MACD-2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The MACD-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires MACD-2.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MACD-2_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14399

