MACD-2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MACD-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires MACD-2.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The MACD-2_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14399
