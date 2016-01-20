CodeBaseSections
Loco - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published:
Updated:
loco.mq5 (9.28 KB) view
Real author:

John Smith

Simple trend indicator.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 05.02.2008.

Figure 1. The Loco indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14403

