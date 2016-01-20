Watch how to download trading robots for free
Loco - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
John Smith
Simple trend indicator.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 05.02.2008.
Figure 1. The Loco indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14403
