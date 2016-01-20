CodeBaseSections
AtrRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

raxxla

The indicator, that determines the moments of the lowest volatility.

For manual trading — wait for the signal on the hourly chart (red, blue or yellow marks) and place breakout orders in both directions.

After a period of low volatility there is usually an impulse, which should be used. In 50% of cases the impulse is preceded by a false breakout in the opposite direction, therefore it is necessary to provide a possibility to revert after a stop triggers.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 06.05.2015.

Figure 1. The AtrRange indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14398

