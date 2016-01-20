Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AtrRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5646
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
raxxla
The indicator, that determines the moments of the lowest volatility.
For manual trading — wait for the signal on the hourly chart (red, blue or yellow marks) and place breakout orders in both directions.
After a period of low volatility there is usually an impulse, which should be used. In 50% of cases the impulse is preceded by a false breakout in the opposite direction, therefore it is necessary to provide a possibility to revert after a stop triggers.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 06.05.2015.
Figure 1. The AtrRange indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14398
The Exp_AnchoredMomentumCandle Expert Advisor based on signals of the AnchoredMomentumCandle indicator.ColorRMACD_HTF
The ColorRMACD with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The MACD-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_MACD-2
The Exp_MACD-2 Expert Advisor based on signal entry taken from the MACD-2 indicator.