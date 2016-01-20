Real author:

raxxla

The indicator, that determines the moments of the lowest volatility.

For manual trading — wait for the signal on the hourly chart (red, blue or yellow marks) and place breakout orders in both directions.

After a period of low volatility there is usually an impulse, which should be used. In 50% of cases the impulse is preceded by a false breakout in the opposite direction, therefore it is necessary to provide a possibility to revert after a stop triggers.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 06.05.2015.

Figure 1. The AtrRange indicator