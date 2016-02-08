CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VolatilityQualitySign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4672
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
volatilityqualitysign.mq5 (10.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

raff1410

Semaphore signal indicator based on the VolatilityQuality indicator algorithm.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The VolatilityQualitySign indicator

Figure 1. The VolatilityQualitySign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14329

ColorBulls_HTF ColorBulls_HTF

The ColorBulls with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorBears_HTF ColorBears_HTF

The ColorBears with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

LeManTrendSign LeManTrendSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the LeManTrend indicator algorithm.

LeManTrendHist LeManTrendHist

The LeManTrend implemented as a histogram of the smoothed difference between its signal lines.