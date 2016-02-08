Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VolatilityQualitySign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4672
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
raff1410
Semaphore signal indicator based on the VolatilityQuality indicator algorithm.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The VolatilityQualitySign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14329
The ColorBulls with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorBears_HTF
The ColorBears with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Semaphore signal indicator based on the LeManTrend indicator algorithm.LeManTrendHist
The LeManTrend implemented as a histogram of the smoothed difference between its signal lines.