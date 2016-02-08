Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorBulls_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3472
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorBulls with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorBulls.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ColorBulls_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14321
ColorBears_HTF
The ColorBears with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorBearsGap
The indicator displays the price gaps of the candlestick chart of the ColorBearsCandle.
VolatilityQualitySign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the VolatilityQuality indicator algorithm.LeManTrendSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the LeManTrend indicator algorithm.