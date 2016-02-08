CodeBaseSections
ColorBears_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3085
(15)
colorbears.mq5 (8.15 KB) view
colorbears_htf.mq5 (9.86 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ColorBears with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorBears.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ColorBears_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14320

