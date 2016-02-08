Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
LeManTrendHist - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3982
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
LeMan
The LeManTrend implemented as a histogram of the smoothed difference between its signal lines.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The LeManTrendHist indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14373
Semaphore signal indicator based on the LeManTrend indicator algorithm.VolatilityQualitySign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the VolatilityQuality indicator algorithm.
The LeManTrendHist with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_LeManTrendHist
Trading system based on the signals of the LeManTrendHist indicator.